The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2021

There was a point this past summer — must’ve been July or August, I guess, looking back at it all again now — when I was scanning Sadness’ Bandcamp page and thinking, “Huh. Kinda slow year.” And for Damián Ojeda, at that point, it had indeed been a slow year. I mean, by Damián Ojeda standards. Consider: In 2020, Ojeda gave us five new Sadness releases. But at the time that I’d found myself thinking about this, we’d only gotten one 2021 Sadness release, and that “one” was a lone song on the six-band Agnosia split, which came out on July 5. (“In A Memory”: a ludicrously incredible song.) I wasn’t, like, upset about this or anything. Ojeda can come and go as he pleases, as far as I’m concerned, as long as he eventually comes back. It was just something I was noticing, just something I’d noticed. It was nothing even worth thinking about, really. And then, almost as soon as I stopped thinking about it, I swear to God, it was like, après ça, le déluge:



Just like that, one release had become six, and one song had become 17. And I had gone from saying to myself, “Kinda slow year for Sadness,” to saying to the Black Market boys, “2021 is the year of Sadness.”



I’m not joking. If you were to put those 17 songs onto a single album, that album would be three hours and 13 minutes long, and it would be — not joking — one of the greatest albums ever made. I am NOT joking. Old-school fans of this music (“atmospheric black metal,” or whatever you wanna call it) fetishize Weakling and Lurker Of Chalice and Amesoeurs, partly because all of those things fucking rule, of course, but also because there is only one Weakling album, one Lurker Of Chalice album, and one Amesoeurs album — and perhaps more importantly, all of those projects were pretty well dead and buried by the time anybody actually found those albums. And for the listeners who did find them, all those things felt like forgotten treasures. Which is exactly what they were! And that’s great and all, but, like… you’ve got Sadness out here working quintuple-overtime, right now, today, making music that’s orders of magnitude better than all three of those other things combined, while sounding — rather bizarrely, now that I think about this — almost exactly like all three of those other things combined. But better! (Everything I’m saying here reminds me of this one Sadness Bandcamp comment — which I literally never stop thinking about — left for his 2018 album, Rain: “Best release since Purple Rain, only better! Superior songwriting!” It kills me. Sadness fans are the absolute greatest, and Sadness is for the fans.) Really, though: I am not motherfucking joking. Sadness eviscerates all that old shit and doesn’t show much mercy to anything else in this lane, either. In fact, by this point, Sadness has pretty much destroyed the lane itself.



Ojeda makes nominal designations between his individual releases, but I think Sadness is best understood as a single evolving body. That’s not how I first approached it, though, and I’m not totally sure it would be possible for anyone to first approach it that way. Music fans, myself included, tend to prefer things compartmentalized, which is why we do things like “year-end lists” — which, it would seem, is precisely what we’re doing here. So if you’re gonna ask me to pick one Sadness release as his best of 2021, I’m gonna go with April Sunset, because… well, because you asked me to pick one, so I picked one, all right? Of course, if you, on the other hand, were to pick, say, Rain Chamber or the “Orange” album or even just fucking “In A Memory” — that one song, by itself, alone — I wouldn’t argue with you. In fact, I’d probably agree with you! Really, it doesn’t much matter which one anybody picks, as long as that one leads to all the others, from 2021 and before and after. And it will. Because how could it not? Sadness’ music is like water. It trickles and flows inside itself, outside itself, elsewhere, wherever. Wherever it goes, it goes, and it gets there when it gets there, how it gets there, without guidance or concern. It finds its level, it finds its way. It is a mist, a whirlpool, a waterfall, an ocean. What, then, is the difference between a few drops?



Now, look, OK, there is some difference, obviously, and while Ojeda has been steadily upping Sadness’ game since its 2014 debut, he’s made insane leaps over the last three or four years — and in 2021, Ojeda elevated the entirety of the project to heretofore unimaginable levels. Ojeda’s prolificacy might suggest he’s simply churning out new music and tossing it into the world as soon as the tape stops rolling, but most of these songs have been in progress, painstakingly so, in bits and pieces, for years. That’s integral to Ojeda’s process, and it’s essential to Sadness’ remarkable, singular magic. (It seems to me fundamentally impossible that any artist could ever recreate this, even if they spent a career studiously trying to do nothing else.) When Ojeda closes the book on Sadness… well, even then, the book will probably still be open, knowing how Ojeda works. (“Demo 5” from his defunct hardcore project Life coming soon! Still not joking.) But when he really truly finally-finally cuts the lights on Sadness, critics and fans alike will look back on this catalog as one of the era’s great bodies of work, if not something akin to an artistic miracle… because that’s exactly what it is, both those things. And you could wait till that point, and at that point, you could gaze in awe at this unholy load of magnificent gems only after they’ve been put on display at a museum… because that’s exactly where they’re gonna wind up, canonized and immortalized. This music is going to be here FOREVER. You, on the other hand, should be here now. —Michael Nelson