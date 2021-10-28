Lou Reed and Metallica got together. It was not a successful collaboration. The Bay Area hard rock band had been recruited to perform behind Reed at the 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th anniversary concert — where they also accompanied Ozzy Osbourne and the Kinks’ Ray Davies — and they showed up in full force, bringing a crunchy heft to “Sweet Jane” that made the Rock ‘n’ Roll Animal version, merciless enough in its own right, sound gentle. Things went well enough, but in hindsight Reed and his close collaborator Hal Wilner found the band’s playing “too militaristic” according to Anthony DeCurtis’ biography Lou Reed: A Life. Still, there was something about the arrangement that sparked Reed’s curiosity. His recent experiments with Sarth Calhoun in Metal Machine Trio had recently veered into heavy sonic territory, offering a discordant and distorted counterpoint to the becalmed Tai chi ambient music of his 2007 album Hudson River Meditations but perhaps spiritually aligned with its long, drifting sprawl.

What followed was Lulu, a double-disc collaboration between Metallica and Reed. Released on Halloween 2011 — 10 years ago this Sunday — it would be Reed’s final work before his death from liver disease almost exactly two years later. Lulu was a confounding and difficult record, loaded with strange misshapen riffs, unrelenting rhythms, modern classical interludes, and thematic depravity adapted from the shocking and controversial “Lulu plays” of Frank Wedenkind: Earth Spirit and Pandora’s Box. A decade later, Lulu still confounds, the conclusion of a career that proved profoundly challenging until the very end, from an artist who sought to remain fully engaged, perfectly content to baffle his audience if it meant following his imagination. Like the late career team team-ups of Scott Walker and Sunn O))) and David Bowie with the Blackstar band, it’s the work of a creator in the grip of life-affirming creative fervor. Ten years on, the album stands as an ugly, uncompromising art-rock ode to flesh and messy humanness, an expression of avant-metal and amplifier worship paired with stomach turning evocations of mutilation, shame, and degradation — violence marring Reed’s final hour, to paraphrase a line in “Iced Honey.” But at key moments, poignant beauty nonetheless shines through, the work of an artist and engaged collaborators determined to wring the last bits of his life from his “coagulating heart.”

Reed came to Metallica at a strange moment in the band’s career. Though they’d returned to a traditional metal presentation with 2008’s Death Magnetic — their first album to feature new bassist Robert Trujillo alongside guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, and guitarist Kirk Hammett — the band’s previous two decades had been marked by experimentation. In 1991, “The Black Album” opened the thrash band up to a wider audience, and subsequent albums Load and Reload found them meeting the rise of alternative radio head on. They’d teamed with a symphony and conductor Michael Kamen on 1999’s S&M and attempted, valiantly if not so successfully, to deconstruct their sound on 2003’s St. Anger, which was accompanied by the truly great rock & roll documentary Some Kind Of Monster. On screen, the bandmates struggle to creatively inspire each other, leading to moments of meme-able emotional wipeout (“Delete that.”) and scenes of painful and earnest intra-group communication.

In attempting to avoid “stock” ideas, Metallica had challenged its audience, but just as much so its own members. In the ’90s, the band cut their hair, and along with that ultimate metal betrayal, Ulrich and Hammett encouraged gothy makeovers, Anton Corbjin photo shoots, and controversial artwork choices: Load featured Andres Serrano’s Semen And Blood III on its cover, an artwork in which the creator’s semen was mixed with cow blood between plexiglass, which led to Hetfield decrying his bandmates’ artistic pretense and conversations about Hetfield’s homophobia spilling over into interviews. Still, the band’s restless creative dynamic demonstrated a group that didn’t want to play things entirely safe. Teaming up with an elder statesperson wasn’t even new for the band, but joining forces with a creative of Reed’s stature was no doubt appealing. Reed certainly saw in the group a powerful sonic generator; their moxie and willingness to explore probably didn’t hurt either.

That said: Lulu is not what Metallica had signed on for. Initially, Reed and Wilner pitched the band on the idea of joining Reed to resurrect gems he’d scrapped over the years. But the concept was abandoned late in the game, when Lou heard metal riffs Calhoun had added to the more ambient work they’d created for Robert Wilson’s stagings of Wedenkind’s plays. Just before recording was scheduled to begin at Metallica HQ in April of 2011, Reed suggested a shift in direction. You really have to wonder what a more traditional Loutallica album might have sounded like, if perhaps Load-era productions like “Hero Of The Day” and “Until It Sleeps” were paired with the savage lyricism and minimalist power heard on Reed’s guitar-heavy albums like Set The Twilight Reeling and Ecstacy. What Reed was proposing was decidedly not that, but Metallica, to the band’s immense credit, was game to give it a go, serving as producers alongside Lou, Wilner, and Greg Fidelman.