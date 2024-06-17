Coldplay Announce Max Martin-Produced Album Moon Music And New Sustainable Physical Formats

Coldplay have enlisted Max Martin again for their upcoming 10th studio album. It’s called Moon Music, it’s out in October, and its lead single “feelslikeimfallinginlove” is coming this Friday. Coldplay teased the track on socials last week and performed it live for the first time in Budapest on Sunday night. (The band also recently shot a video for it in Athens.) But, arguably, the most exciting part of the announcement is the detailed sustainability measures Coldplay have outlined in order to make the record’s physical release relatively easy on the planet.

Here are those sustainability plans, according to a press release:

This will be the world’s first album released as a 140g EcoRecord rPET LP, with each copy containing nine recycled PET-plastic bottles recovered from post-consumer waste. This will prevent the manufacture of more than 25 metric tonnes of virgin plastic, and provide an 85% reduction in manufacturing process CO2 emissions/kg compared to traditional 140g vinyl. Additionally, the band have collaborated with long-time partners The Ocean Cleanup to create an additional format: the Notebook Edition EcoRecord rPET LP. The rPET for this edition comprises 70% river plastic, intercepted by The Ocean Cleanup from the Rio Las Vacas, Guatemala, and prevented from reaching the Gulf of Honduras and the Atlantic Ocean. The CD editions of Moon Music will be the world’s first to be released on EcoCD, created from 90% recycled polycarbonate, sourced from post-consumer waste streams. This will provide at least a 78% CO2/kg emission reduction, and avoid the manufacture of more than five metric tonnes of virgin plastic.

Considering the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative officially endorsed Coldplay’s sustainability initiatives on their previous tour, the band’s reputation is pretty good on the eco front. Billie Eilish and Michael Stipe would approve.

Watch last night’s performance of “feelslikeimfallinginlove” below.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone/Atlantic.