Coldplay Tease New Single “First Time”

The last time that Coldplay released an album, they scored a #1 hit. It took the combined forces of BTS and Max Martin to push “My Universe,” one of the singles from 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, but it got there. Since then, Coldplay have been touring the world’s stadiums, doing surprise onstage collaborations with people like Bruce Springsteen, Sabrina Carpenter, and Roger Federer. Now, they’re teasing a new single.

In a video posted on Coldplay social-media pages today, Chris Martin sings 21 seconds of a song that’s apparently called “First Time.” He’s standing on what appears to be the Santa Monica pier while the ferris wheel twirls behind him. It looks like it was filmed in time-lapse, so he must’ve lip-synced to a really slowed-down version of the track. The song sounds like a big, life-affirming, old-timey Coldplay ballad. If BTS are on this one, you can’t tell from the snippet. Check it out below.

Coldplay will headline Glastonbury later this month, so it makes sense that they’ve got new music coming out. Chris Martin recently claimed that Coldplay are nearing the end of their tenure as a band that actively makes new music: “Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour.”