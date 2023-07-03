Coldplay have been known to welcome special guests to the stage from time to time. Sunday, during the second of two shows at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, they brought a rather unexpected pal into the spotlight. After a Chris Martin speech about how there used to be a fifth Coldplay member who quit after three months to become the greatest tennis player of all time, none other than Swiss legend Roger Federer appeared to shake the shaker on Parachutes opener “Don’t Panic.” (They were probably workshopping that song when he was still in the band.) Watch footage of Federer’s shaker solo below.