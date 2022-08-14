Coldplay’s Wembley Shows Had A “Jiggle Jiggle” Cover, A Craig David Medley, & More

Coldplay’s summer tour is in the midst of a run of shows at London’s famed Wembley Stadium, which continues through next weekend. At the first two gigs Friday and Saturday, the band worked in a few surprises in addition to the expected hits. For one thing, Chris Martin sang a tongue-in-cheek piano-ballad version of “Jiggle Jiggle,” the 22-year-old joke-rap song from British-American filmmaker Louis Theroux that went viral on TikTok this year:

The “Jiggle Jiggle” came right after a performance of “Let Somebody Go” with H.E.R., who has been opening a bunch of Coldplay shows lately, standing in for Selena Gomez. Coldplay and H.E.R. did the collab again Saturday:

Near the end of both shows, Craig David showed up to perform a pair of his own songs with Coldplay. He started with “Live In The Moment” both nights, followed by “Fill Me In” on Friday and “7 Days” on Friday. Martin took another stab at comedy by adding his own lyrics to “7 Days.”

Somebody posted full footage of Saturday’s show on YouTube, too, if that sounds like your cup of tea: