Coldplay are still out on tour in support of 2021’s Music Of The Spheres, and this month’s itinerary takes them through South America. They’re currently in the middle of a six-night run at Estádio do Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil. For the past couple nights, they’ve brought out Brazilian legend Seu Jorge and performed “Amiga da minha mulher” alongside him. At Saturday night’s show, the band also teased a bit of a new song seemingly called “Aeterna.” Check out some video below.

