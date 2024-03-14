Glastonbury 2024 Lineup Has Headliners Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Shania Twain

Glastonbury, the biggest and most historic festival that the UK has to offer, has just unveiled its 2024 lineup, and it’s pretty notable for a slate of headliners that’s virtually free of rock bands. Coldplay, a group that really stretches the definition of “rock band” these days, will headline one night at the Pyramid Stage, while the other headliners are Dua Lipa, SZA, and Shania Twain.

Shania Twain seems to be playing in the fabled legends slot, a position reserved for beloved industry titans who can ignite gigantic singalongs. She’s never played Glastonbury before. Neither has SZA. Coldplay have already headlined the Pyramid Stage four times — in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016. Dua Lipa has done two past Glastonburys, but both of her performances have been on the much smaller John Peel Stage, and she hasn’t been there since 2017.

This year’s Glastonbury lineup has plenty of other big names, including LCD Soundsystem, the National, Cyndi Lauper, PJ Harvey, IDLES, Burna Boy, Janelle Monaé, Keane, Disclosure, the Streets, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bloc Party, the Last Dinner Party, Jungle, Jessie Ware, Justice, Danny Brown, Brittany Howard, Sugababes, Noname, Squid, Gossip, James Blake, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, Yard Act, Arlo Parks, Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, Mannequin Pussy, High Vis, Kneecap, Fontaines DC, Peggy Gou, London Grammar, King Krule, Orbital, the Breeders, Mount Kimbie, Dexys, Lankum, Mdou Moctar, Otoboke Beaver, and bar italia, among many others.

UK rap stars Little Simz, D-Block Europe, Headie One, and Ghetts all have prominent billing, with Simz way up in the second line. Two members of the xx, Jamie xx and Romy, are set to perform, but Oliver Sim is not. Boy band Seventeen will become the first K-pop group ever to play the Pyramid Stage. More artists will be announced in the days ahead. The fest goes down 6/26-30 at Worthy Farm.