Watch Sabrina Carpenter Join Coldplay And Attempt A PG “Nonsense” Outro For Her Radio 1 Return

Last year, Sabrina Carpenter did a session in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and she performed her song “Nonsense,” which she typically ends with a different raunchy outro every time she plays it. But the BBC censored the video in which she jokes about what else BBC could mean. Yesterday, Carpenter performed at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in the UK, and she alluded to her previous censorship with by attempting a clean “Nonsense” outro. “BBC said I should keep it PG/ BBC I wish I had it in me/ There’s a double meaning if you dig deep.”

@sabslyrics welcome back shakespeare #sabrinacarpenter #nonsenseoutro #nonsenseoutrobigweekend #sabrinacarpenterbigweekend #fyp #bbc @Sabrina Carpenter @Team Sabrina ♬ original sound – ann

Later on in the day, Coldplay invited Carpenter to their set to play “Magic.” Chris Martin also quoted Carpenter’s current hit “Espresso” during “Fix You.” And the band ended their set with the jokey “Orange” in honor of Luton Town Football Club. Here’s all that:

And here’s Carpenter doing “Espresso”:

