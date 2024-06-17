Why Bonnie — one of 2022’s Best New Bands — returned last month with the single “Dotted Line“; now, the project’s Blair Howerton has announced a new album on the way titled Wish On The Bone. It’ll be out in August, and she’s shared another single today called “Fake Out.”

“Fake Out” is described as the “loudest song” on Wish On The Bone, which isn’t that loud in the grand scheme of things, but feels quite bold in the context of the hazy folk-rock we heard on Why Bonnie’s previous album 90 In November. The visualizer for the song features Howerton walking around Brooklyn wearing a mask, tying in the song’s themes of hiding your true self: “It’s not my face I imitate,” Howerton sings. Check it out below, as well as the trackist for Wish On The Bone.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wish On The Bone”

02 “Dotted Line”

03 “Rhyme or Reason”

04 “Fake Out”

05 “Headlight Sun”

06 “Green Things”

07 “All The Money”

08 “Peppermint”

09 “Three Big Moons”

10 “Weather Song”

11 “I Took The Shot”

Wish On The Bone is out 8/30 via Fire Talk.