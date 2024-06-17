Long-running Los Angeles rockers Redd Kross will share their new self-titled album next week. They announced it with the single “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” back in April, and now they’ve shared another one called “I’ll Take Your Word For It.”

“I’ll Take Your Word For It” is the type of no-fuss power pop that just sounds like a group of dudes having a good time. Of the song’s meaning, here’s what the Redd Kross’ Steven McDonald said in a press release:

“I’ll Take Your Word For It” although based on real events it is not about any specific person. It’s an amalgamation of several types, that so-called friend that always seems to bring up the ex, or perhaps a working relationship that ended poorly despite your best and most earnest attempts at civility. “Are you my friend, are you my foe? I don’t know.” The video I suppose offers one possible antidote for this situation. When you’re contemplating telling your nemesis to take a hike, maybe it’s smarter to put on your best suit, matching bass, and matching band (if you’re as lucky as I am) and take a hike yourself. That’s what I did, and it made me feel so much better.

That suited hike is documented in the music video for “I’ll Take Your Word For It,” which features the band playing in the Hollywood hills. It was directed by Steve Appleford, and you can see it below.

Redd Kross is out 6/28 on In The Red.