In 1979, two little kids in Los Angeles started a punk band. When Redd Kross started, Jeff McDonald was 15, and his brother Steven was 11. Their first gig was opening for Black Flag, and they’ve remained a band ever since. (Originally, they were the Tourists, then Red Cross, and finally Red Kross.) In the past 45 years, Redd Kross have put out some great records and perfected their own sound, a glammy, punk-infused, pop-culture-obsessed form of power pop. This year, for the band’s 45th anniversary, they’re going big, with a memoir, a documentary, and a new self-titled double album.

Jeff and Steven McDonald’s joint memoir Now You’re One Of Us, written with Dan Epstein, is coming in October, while director Andrew Reich’s documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story is out at festivals now. And then there’s the band’s follow-up to 2019’s Beyond The Door. Redd Kross recorded it with longtime friend and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who produces the album and also plays drums. The record gets through 18 songs in 58 minutes, which means it might be the most ambitious record of this band’s very long career.

First single “Candy Coloured Catastrophe” is a huge hip-shaker with rumbling riffs and sha-la-la harmonies. Steven McDonald says that the song is about “the fine arts career of a well-known pop star who we love-love-love, and also love to make fun of.” Jeff says, “Our message is, ‘What is art?’ Who gets to decide? And maybe these rock stars who suddenly decide they’re fine artists and Hollywood actors who decide they’re punk rock singers should, you know, stay in their lane.”

Gilbert Trejo, Danny’s son, directed the “Candy Colured Catastrophe” video. Below, check out that clip, as well as the Redd Kross tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Candy Coloured Catastrophe”

02 “Stunt Queen”

03 “The Main Attraction”

04 “Canción Enojada”

05 “Good Times Propaganda Band”

06 “What’s In It For You?”

07 “I’ll Take Your Word For It”

08 “Terrible Band”

09 “Stuff”

10 “Back Of The Cave”

11 “Too Good To Be True”

12 “Way Too Happy”

13 “Simple Magic”

14 “The Witches’ Stand”

15 “Lay Down And Die”

16 “The Shaman’s Disappearing Robe”

17 “Emanuelle Insane”

18 “Born Innocent”

TOUR DATES:

5/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

6/21 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival

7/02 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

7/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

7/05 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

7/06 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown Festival

7/08 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

7/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

7/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

7/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

7/19 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

7/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

7/22 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

7/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Merge 35th Anniversary Festival, Cat’s Cradle

7/25 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

7/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

7/27 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

7/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

7/30 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

7/31 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

8/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room – Third Man Records

8/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

8/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl Restaurant & Lounge

8/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

8/07 – Austin, TX @ Parish

8/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Cambridge Room

8/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

8/11 = Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

Redd Kross is out 6/28 on In The Red.