Nottingham indie OGs Tindersticks are getting ready to release Soft Tissue, their 14th studio album, and we’ve already posted lead single “New World.” Today, they’ve shared “Nancy,” a whispery, richly orchestrated track with some real Serge Gainsbourg vibes. Here’s what Stuart Staples says about it:

Some say that there are only a few different types of songs. “Nancy” definitely falls in to the classic “guy fucks up / begs for forgiveness” bracket — but hopefully with a few surprises along the way. Like much of Soft Tissue, the musical spark of excitement came from the creation of the rhythm track — Earl Harvin gated, echoed, and fused with a CR78. Dan McKinna’s bass and David Boulter’s organ arpeggios combining into a heavy sauce. Nice brass too.

Listen below.

Soft Tissue is out 9/13 on City Slang.