Phew, that Carson McHone version of Arthur Russell’s “I Couldn’t Say It To Your Face” was really something, huh? The track was the lead single from ODES, McHone’s new covers EP. Next up, we get to hear her rocking but still twangy take on Conway Twitty’s “(Lying Here With) Linda On My Mind,” brought to life with assistance from Daniel Romano’s Outfit.

McHone’s statement on the cover:

The idea to re-interpret this tune originally came from my old friend and bass player, and all ’round poet-rascal, Mitchell, who many years ago on a tour put the idea into my head of a punk rock version of Conway’s “Linda.” It took me long enough, but it’s fitting that it came to be after falling in with some rock’n’rollers who grew up punks and at one point used to perform country music (to a T, if I do say so myself, and I’d like to think Mr. Twitty would agree…) — that would be Daniel Romano’s Outfit, of course. So Daniel and Ian and Tommy and I donned our leather jackets and channeled the Ramones and cut this punky version of Conway’s killer classic country tune “(Lying Here With) Linda on My Mind” at our studio, Camera Varda. It is mere coincidence that we did a “Ramones-esque” cover of a song about a woman named Linda…or is it? We had fun—I hope you do, too!

Listen below.

ODES is out 7/19 via Merge.