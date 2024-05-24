The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Billie Eilish - "Lunch"

Pop stars, almost as a rule, are self-important people. If you spend enough time standing in front of arenas full of people, all of whom are excited to see you, then you might start to get an inflated sense of self. Billie Eilish, winner of two Oscars and god knows how many Grammys, miraculously seems to be mostly escaping that trap. In an age of therapized pop lyrics about self-actualization, Eilish has taken a song about same-sex attraction, something that would’ve been fraught with significance in practically every previous pop age, and made it fun.



She’s having fun. That’s the point. Eilish could never get enough, she could buy her so much stuff, it’s a craving not a crush. The bouncy beat hints at synthpop, disco, and even ska while Eilish flirts with the track, whispering and purring and staying just behind the drums: “You need a seat, I’ll volunteer/ Now she’s smilin’ ear to ear/ She’s the headlights, I’m the deer.” By the time the blorping keyboards and house drums and spy-movie guitars kick in, the song sounds like a party. That’s good. That’s fun. We need less self-important pop songs, more that sound like parties. —Tom