Earlier this year, Rachel Bobbitt shared a new song entitled “& What For?,” along with a cover of Broadcast’s “Tears In The Typing Pool.” Last year, the Toronto art-pop musician also covered the Cranberries’ “Dreams.” Today, she’s back with a breathtaking rendition of Arthur Russell’s “You Can Make Me Feel Bad.”

“You Can Make Me Feel Bad” is a deep-cut from Russell’s 2000 album Calling Out Of Context. Bobbitt transforms what’s originally a noisy, discordant whirlwind into a twinkly, entrancing ballad. Hear it below.