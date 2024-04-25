Rachel Bobbitt – “You Can Make Me Feel Bad” (Arthur Russell Cover)

New Music April 24, 2024 8:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music April 24, 2024 8:30 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Rachel Bobbitt shared a new song entitled “& What For?,” along with a cover of Broadcast’s “Tears In The Typing Pool.” Last year, the Toronto art-pop musician also covered the Cranberries’ “Dreams.” Today, she’s back with a breathtaking rendition of Arthur Russell’s “You Can Make Me Feel Bad.”

“You Can Make Me Feel Bad” is a deep-cut from Russell’s 2000 album Calling Out Of Context. Bobbitt transforms what’s originally a noisy, discordant whirlwind into a twinkly, entrancing ballad. Hear it below.

