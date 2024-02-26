Rachel Bobbitt – “& What For?”

Daniel Topete

New Music February 26, 2024 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan

Rachel Bobbitt – “& What For?”

Daniel Topete

New Music February 26, 2024 8:55 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the Toronto art-pop artist Rachel Bobbitt released her EP The Half We Still Have and shared a cover of the Cranberries classic “Dreams.” Today, Bobbitt has shared a new song on Bandcamp. On Instagram, Bobbitt says that it’s a demo. In its Bandcamp description, she says that she started writing the song in 2020 and then “revisited” it. The track is called “& What For?,” and it’s a short, dreamy instrumental. Give it a listen below.

A couple of weeks ago, Rachel Bobbitt also shared a short, faithful cover of Broadcast’s 2005 track “Tears In The Typing Pool” on Instagram. Check out her version below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Olivia Rodrigo Launches GUTS Tour With Live Debuts, Reproductive Rights Initiative

3 days ago 0

Watch Billy Joel & Sting Perform Their Songs Together In Tampa

2 days ago 0

Home, Like Noplace Is There Turns 10

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest