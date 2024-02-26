Last year, the Toronto art-pop artist Rachel Bobbitt released her EP The Half We Still Have and shared a cover of the Cranberries classic “Dreams.” Today, Bobbitt has shared a new song on Bandcamp. On Instagram, Bobbitt says that it’s a demo. In its Bandcamp description, she says that she started writing the song in 2020 and then “revisited” it. The track is called “& What For?,” and it’s a short, dreamy instrumental. Give it a listen below.

<a href="https://rachelbobbitt.bandcamp.com/track/what-for">& What For? by Rachel Bobbitt</a>

A couple of weeks ago, Rachel Bobbitt also shared a short, faithful cover of Broadcast’s 2005 track “Tears In The Typing Pool” on Instagram. Check out her version below.