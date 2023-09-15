Toronto singer-songwriter Rachel Bobbitt released her promising The Half We Still Have EP last month, capturing an especially widescreen version of the dreamy, jangly indie-pop sound popularized by the likes of the Sundays and the Cranberries, and she followed it a couple weeks ago with a song called “Dream Journal.” So it’s fitting that, ahead of her upcoming tour, she’s covered the actual Cranberries song “Dreams.” It’s a slo-mo rendition of the song that increases an already formidable lushness with generous orchestral flourishes.

Bobbitt shares this backstory on the cover:

I’ve wanted to cover “Dreams” for quite some time now. When I first made the demo, it was 2020 and I was staying at my parents’ place in Nova Scotia. The feeling of that slow summer surrounded by the rural landscapes of the valley worked its way into the track- I wanted it to feel like laying out in the sun with friends or a book. Stacks of vocal harmonies and a Twin Peaks-inspired lead guitar remained for the final version, and I’m so excited to have been able to interpret such a beautiful song.

This thing sounds dreamier than your average “Dreams.” Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

09/15 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

09/16 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

09/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

09/24 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

09/25 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

09/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

09/29 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

09/30 – Milwaukee, MN @ Back Room at Colectivo *

10/01 – St Louis, MI @ Blueberry Hill *

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

* supporting Jesse Jo Stark