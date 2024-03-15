The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Myriam Gendron - "Long Way Home"

It can be weird to write a song, especially when you get in your own head about exactly what it is you’re doing. There’s a specific mood or feeling that you want to convey — how do you get there? You look to the greats, you look inward, you try to come up with something that feels honest. The Montréal musician Myriam Gendron did all that for “Long Way Home,” the sighing, lovely first single from her new album Mayday. “I’ll write a sad, a very sad song/ I’ll write it neat, it won’t be long,” she sings on it. “And I will try to make it true/ As I have been to you.” She pulled its central refrain, “mother make my bed,” from traditional folk, and she makes it ring just as weary and true as it ever has, the eternal desire of wanting to be cared for and comforted, in some place familiar. —James