Father John Misty Teases New Song Possibly Titled “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose”

Father John Misty appears to have some new music on the way. The guy also known as Josh Tillman teased as much on social media today, sharing a 35-second clip to his Instagram and TikTok of a song Redditors have concluded is titled “Josh Tillman And The Accidental Dose.”

At least, that mouthful was the track’s working title when Tillman played it live a few times last year, and when its lyrics were subsequently transcribed on Genius. “You’re in no shape,” Tillman sings over a swanky piano and string instrumental.

The soundbite is accompanied with a photo of a CD, inscribed with Sharpie doodles of a Fantasia-style Mickey Mouse and various galactic imagery. “Pretty mysterious how the image randomly disappears,” Tillman wrote in the comments of his Instagram post. “Misprinted flexi discs all over again.” Tillman’s label Bella Union previously sent out flexi discs as part of promo for his last album, 2021’s Chloë And The Next 20th Century.

And that’s all we know. See Tillman’s post, as well as a fan clip of him performing the song, below.