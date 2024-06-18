Over the past few years, the new wave of shoegaze has been become more and more popular. Enter LA-based septet Dutch Interior, who have two albums under their belt and just signed to Fat Possum; today, they’re sharing the great track “Ecig.”

“‘Ecig’ was once a quiet, pensive song, before practicing it and failing to stick to an initial recording of the song,” the band explained. They continued:

At rehearsal one day, Connor began strumming the fuzzy drone that would become the main rhythm guitar part, and in just a single play through, the entire band figured out their parts and all of them stuck. The song’s lyrical content tries to understand the feelings left over from betrayal through images that are dead but linger in a physical form that is difficult or impossible to dispose of: a rusted swing set, dried blood, circling buzzards, or a disposable vape. “Ecig” is an early song of ours that evolved through many phases as we played it live. Being the first synthesis of the noisier aspects of our live set into a studio recording, it is a perfect bridge from our last record into what is coming next.

Dutch Interior is Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, brothers Shane and Hayden Barton, Davis Stewart, and Noah Kurtz. Though their previous material isn’t really shoegaze, “Ecig” is wonderfully distorted to the brim, plus they have upcoming tour dates with DIIV, Horse Jumper Of Love, and julie. Aside from the fantastically immersive and morbid atmosphere of “Ecig,” the song also rhymes “cigarette” with “regret.” It’s awesome. Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

07/13 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 %

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

07/16 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre *

07/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

07/19 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm *

07/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

07/21 – Miami, FL @ The Ground *

07/23 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ 4 Star Theater

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

% co-headline w/ Frog + Alena Spanger

* w/ Horse Jumper of Love & DIIV

^ w/ julie