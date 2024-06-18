Last month, Jessica Boudreaux announced her debut solo album, The Faster I Run. So far, the former Summer Cannibals bandleader has shared “Be Somebody Else” and “Back Then,” and today she’s releasing the cinematic “Main Character.”

“I see ‘Main Character’ as one of the more light-hearted and tongue in cheek songs on the record,” she explained. She continued:

Approaching the song initially, I thought I was writing about someone else but as the song progressed I realized I was writing about a version of myself I hadn’t had the self awareness to see until recently. The lyrics explore the idea of moving through life as ‘the star’ of my own story, seeing all relationships and experiences as purely a way to further my own narrative. I don’t live my life like this anymore and I think it was really therapeutic to poke fun at this concept of ‘main character energy’ I was seeing a lot on social media at the time and how it related to me, especially as an artist

Hear the track below.

The Faster I Run is out 7/19 via Pet Club.