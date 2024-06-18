The Softies Announce First New Album In 24 Years

The Softies, the duo of Tiger Trap’s Rose Melberg and Pretty Face’s Jen Sbragia, started in 1994, when they released their Loveseat 7″. Over the years, the Softies developed their own hushed, comforting version of indie pop. They released three albums on K Records before breaking up in 2000. Since then, the Softies have reunited for live shows a few times, but they haven’t released any music. Now, they’re coming back with their first album in 24 years.

Later this summer, the Softies will release the new LP The Bed I Made on Father/Daughter Records, and they’ll also play live shows on both sides of the Atlantic. Rose Melberg and Jen Sbragia remained close friends over the years, and they wrote the new LP over a period of nine months before recording together in Anacortes, Washington. Today, they’ve shared the new track “I Said What I Said,” which shows their quiet harmonies and guitars fully locked-in with each other. Here’s what the duo says about the track:

Over the course of our 30 year friendship, there were bound to be experiences that would befall us both, sometimes at the same time, sometimes years apart. “I Said What I Said” is a song that encapsulates a shared desire for escape, a push towards forward momentum and unapologetic self-forgiveness for not always being able to speak the truth.

In the “I Said What I Said” video, the Softies play together in the middle of a forest, and their warmth is the kind of thing that you can feel through the screen. Below, you’ll find that video, the tracklist for The Bed I Made, and the band’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Go Back In Time”

02 “I Said What I Said”

03 “To You From Me”

04 “Tiny Flame”

05 “When I Started Loving You”

06 “Just Someone”

07 “California Highway 99”

08 “Dial Tone”

09 “The Bed I Made”

10 “23rd Birthday”

11 “Sigh Sigh Sigh”

12 “Headphones”

13 “Foot Path”

14 “Don’t Fall Apart”

TOUR DATES:

7/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Glas-Goes Pop

8/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret (record release show)

8/24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall (record release show)

9/06 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey (record release show)

9/07 – Anacortes, WA @ Unknown (record release show)

9/29 – Providence, RI @ AS220

9/30 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/24 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/28 – Long Beach, CA @ Vine

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble

10/30 – Santa Cruz, CA @ SubRosa

The Bed I Made is out 8/23 on Father/Daughter Records.