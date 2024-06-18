Aphex Twin Announces Selected Ambient Works Volume II 30th Anniversary Box Set

The last time Aphex Twin showed up in our news feed, it was Richard D. James using his SoundCloud page to describe his “do your research” stance on vaccines. That wasn’t very exciting. This is better: An upcoming 30th-anniversary box-set version of Aphex Twin’s 1994 landmark Selected Ambient Works Volume II.

The first Selected Ambient Works album, from 1992, wasn’t really ambient, but it was selected. Richard D. James put together a bunch of relatively chill techno tracks, some of them dating back to when he was 14. SAW Vol. II, a double-CD that lasted nearly three hours, was a whole other thing — a deep and drumless dreamtime trip that sounded like very little else, before or since.

The new box-set version of Selected Ambient Works Volume II will be available in a bunch of different versions — CD, vinyl, cassette. There’s a massive vinyl version that goes for $300, and there are also some merch bundles. You’ll be able to lull yourself to sleep in style! Check out the different versions here. The box set arrives 10/4 via Warp.