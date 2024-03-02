Aphex Twin Explains His Vaccine Philosophy On SoundCloud Again

Back in 2020, Aphex Twin uploaded a song to his user18081971 SoundCloud with a filename that was a link to a COVID conspiracy video. When he was called out for it, the enigmatic electronic musician updated his bio to clarify, “I definitely don’t think Covid is a hoax, I’m just very worried about the erosion of civil and human rights and how we are to get them back.” Yesterday, Richard D. James was compelled to offer additional comments on the topic also via SoundCloud.

Earlier this week, a fan on Reddit posted a screengrab of an ID3 tag for a track ripped from Dave Noyze’s 2014 Syrobonkers interview with RDJ. It read: “vaccines are poisonous, mercury, aluminum can= autism, cancer.” It also shared conspiracies about 9/11, Hamas, chemtrails, and more.

On Friday, in a SoundCloud comment on a different track he posted seven months ago, Aphex Twin wrote that the message was fake, and he expanded on his views:

Hello, got a few messages regarding some txt I apparently put in an id3 tag. I put random things in id3 tags sometimes but this one about vaccines has been changed. When you get known, people will try and bring you down, comes with the territory. I recommend trying to find common ground with your fellow humans, rather than dividing yourself into smaller and smaller groups. My thoughts on vaccines for what it’s worth is that I’m not against them in principle but you should look at them on a case by case basis, see what’s in them, do your research and decide if it’s right for you or your loved ones, it’s up to the individual whether you have them or not. While I’m here what do you lot think of these? They seem like a really good idea to me, been waiting for something like this to take off. meshtastic.org/

“I should also add for future reference that if you want to know my thoughts on any topic I believe in everything and nothing simultaneously,” he added.

Aphex Twin’s most recent release was last summer’s Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760.