Cold Gawd – “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name”

New Music June 18, 2024 11:10 AM By Chris DeVille

SoCal shoegazers Cold Gawd make fantastic merch, but don’t sleep on the tunes. The band just announced its sophomore album I’ll Drown On This Earth and shared its lead single, the evocatively titled “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name.”

This song has a lot going for it: hard-hitting drums, a magnificent guitar melody, the requisite gorgeous atmospherics. In a vibey and textural way, it rips. The Cold Gawd himself Matthew Wainwright explains, “What I’m trying to say with this song and the whole record was best said by Victoria Legrand when she said to: ‘Trust in yourself and trust in the people that love because those are the people that matter most.'”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Gorgeous”
02 “Portland”
03 “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned For A Thing I Cannot Name”
04 “Duchamp Is My Lawyer”
05 “Malibu Beach House”
06 “Tappan”
07 “Nudism”
08 “Bird In Space”

I’ll Drown On This Earth is out 8/30 via Dais. Pre-order it here.

Liam Wallis

Chris DeVille Staff

