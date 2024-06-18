Ginger Root – “Better Than Monday”

Ginger Root is the project of multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and visual artist Cameron Lew, who’s coming out with a new album later this year called Shinbangumi. He announced the record last month with lead single “No Problems,” and he’s back today with another one called “Better Than Monday.”

“Better Than Monday” is a dose of catchy hypnagogic pop, layering tinny synths over a funky bassline. It has a super retro feel that Lew expands on in a press release:

I wanted to experiment with the idea of what mashing together lo-fi intimacy and hi-fi energy would sound like on a track. Lyrically I wanted to poke fun at hating a specific day of the week, and no matter how bad any given day can get for some reason it will ALWAYS be better than a Monday.

“Better Than Monday” arrives with a great music video that Lew co-directed along with David Gutel. Keeping in line with Ginger Root’s theme of connecting a story through multiple music videos, this one follows Lew’s character as he tries to launch his own TV station. It gets off to a rocky start. Check it out and see Ginger Root’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

9/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

9/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Oakland

9/30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/17 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/01 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

11/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

11/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

11/25 – Cologne, Germany @ Yard Club

11/26 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise

11/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

11/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans

12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

12/02 – Manchester, UK @ YES

12/03 – London, UK @ Koko

Shinbangumi is out 9/13 via Ghostly International.