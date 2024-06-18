Ginger Root – “Better Than Monday”
Ginger Root is the project of multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and visual artist Cameron Lew, who’s coming out with a new album later this year called Shinbangumi. He announced the record last month with lead single “No Problems,” and he’s back today with another one called “Better Than Monday.”
“Better Than Monday” is a dose of catchy hypnagogic pop, layering tinny synths over a funky bassline. It has a super retro feel that Lew expands on in a press release:
I wanted to experiment with the idea of what mashing together lo-fi intimacy and hi-fi energy would sound like on a track. Lyrically I wanted to poke fun at hating a specific day of the week, and no matter how bad any given day can get for some reason it will ALWAYS be better than a Monday.
“Better Than Monday” arrives with a great music video that Lew co-directed along with David Gutel. Keeping in line with Ginger Root’s theme of connecting a story through multiple music videos, this one follows Lew’s character as he tries to launch his own TV station. It gets off to a rocky start. Check it out and see Ginger Root’s upcoming tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
9/24 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
9/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
9/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
9/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Oakland
9/30 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
10/02 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/17 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall
10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/01 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
11/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
11/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
11/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
11/25 – Cologne, Germany @ Yard Club
11/26 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise
11/27 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin
11/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ Whelans
12/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
12/02 – Manchester, UK @ YES
12/03 – London, UK @ Koko
Shinbangumi is out 9/13 via Ghostly International.