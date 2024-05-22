Ginger Root, the solo project of Southern California’s Cameron Lew, has been putting out music for a few years now. Today, he’s announcing his third full-length album, SHINBANGUMI, which will be out in September. He described it as “exactly what Ginger Root should sound and feel like,” elaborating in a statement:

In terms of instrumentation and musicality, it’s the first time that I felt very confident and comfortable with what everything should be comprised of. On the more personal side, I’m coming out of the last four years of writing, touring, and living as a different person; SHINBANGUMI is a platform to showcase my new self.

New single “No Problems” is a catchy pop fantasia. “All the sonic logos of Ginger Root are in this song,” Lew said. “I was in the midst of writing a ton of new songs that all felt like I was forcing them to be something that they weren’t.” He continued:

I wrote ‘No Problems’ without expectations or templates to inform its sound, and the result was a track that came out as an unapologetically Ginger Root-esque song. In a lot of ways it is a great mirror of what SHINBANGUMI became – a project where I finally found confidence in what I was doing rather than finding myself imitating others.

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome”

02 “No Problems”

03 “Better Than Monday”

04 “There Was A Time”

05 “All Night”

06 “CM”

07 “Only You”

08 “Kaze”

09 “Giddy Up”

10 “Think Cool”

11 “Show 10”

12 “Take Me Back (Owakare No Jikan)”

SHINBANGUMI is out 9/13 via Ghostly International.