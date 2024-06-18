Huey Lewis Broadway Musical Closing After Two Months

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

News June 18, 2024 12:35 PM By Tom Breihan

The Heart Of Rock And Roll, a jukebox musical built around hits from Huey Lewis And The News, opened in San Diego in 2018, and it officially came to Broadway in April. Now, Playbill reports that The Heart Of Rock And Roll is closing after just two months. Its final performance is happening 6/23 at James Earl Jones Theatre.

According to Playbill, The Heart Of Rock And Roll is going to end up with 24 previews and 72 regular performances. The show didn’t sell many tickets, and it didn’t get any Tony nominations. A statement from lead producer Hunter Arnold mentions “talks underway for a national tour and international productions.”

Tom Breihan Staff

