Huey Lewis Musical Coming To Broadway

Alert Patrick Bateman: Huey Lewis is coming to Broadway.

The Heart Of Rock And Roll, a jukebox musical featuring the songs of Huey Lewis And The News, premiered in San Diego in 2018. Now, as Theater Mania reports, it’s coming to Broadway. The musical will make its Broadway debut at the James Earl Jones Theatre starting March 29, with an official opening night of April 22.

Gordon Greenberg will direct based on a book by Jonathan Abrams, who cowrote the story with Tyler Mitchell. It centers on a former rock singer who has given up his music career in exchange for a stable corporate job. Per Theater Mania, “He’s on the verge of closing the ultimate business deal and winning the girl of his dreams (who’s also the CEO’s daughter) — that is, if he doesn’t jeopardize everything by reuniting with his band for another shot at rock-and-roll glory.”

Lewis announced the move to Broadway in a video you can watch below.

This will actually be the second Broadway musical to feature the music of Huey Lewis And The News; his tunes already feature in Back To The Future: The Musical at the Winter Garden Theatre.