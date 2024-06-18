Fresh off last year’s Mercury Prize win for Where I’m Meant To Be, UK cool jazz combo Ezra Collective have announced a new LP. It’s called Dance, No One’s Watching, and it’s coming in September. Lead single “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” has a tasteful yet intoxicating vibe, not least of all thanks to vocals from soul-jazz singer Yazmin Lacey.

The band’s Femi Koleoso offers some background:

Myself, Ife, and TJ all grew up in church, and it played a massive role in how we view the purpose of dancing. Dancing is bigger than just the club space. Dancing is a community thing, dancing is a spiritual thing, and “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” is like a window into that element of Ezra Collective for the five of us. There’s a story in the Bible that talks about “David dancing before the Lord,” and that’s always been something that has inspired me. So, “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” is meant to look at dancing in a more spiritual capacity, like it’s our God-given ability to shake away the badness of life and dance instead.

Watch the song’s Tajana Tokyo-directed video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “The Herald”

03 “Palm Wine”

04 “cloakroom link up. (Act 1)”

05 “God Gave Me Feet For Dancing” (Feat. Yazmin Lacey)

06 “Ajala”

07 “The Traveller”

08 “in the dance. (Act 2)”

09 “N29”

10 “No One’s Watching Me” (Feat. Olivia Dean)

11 “our element. (Act 3)”

12 “Hear My Cry”

13 “Shaking Body”

14 “Expensive”

15 “Streets Is Calling” (Feat. M.anifest & Moonchild Sanelly)

16 “lights on. (Act 4)”

17 “Why I Smile”

18 “Have Patience”

19 “Everybody”

Dance, No One’s Watching is out 9/27 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.