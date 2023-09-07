Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be Wins 2023 Mercury Prize

The cool jazz group Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be just won the Mercury Prize, the annual award honoring the best album released by a British or Irish artist. The ceremony was held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London, hosted by Lauren Laverne and featuring performances by most of the nominees.

Last year’s Mercury Prize winner was Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Other releases on this year’s shortlist included Arctic Monkeys’ The Car, Fred Again’s Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), J Hus’ Beautiful And Brutal Yard, Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good!, Jockstrap’s I Love You Jennifer B, Lankum’s False Lankum, Loyle Carner’s Hugo, Olivia Dean’s Messy, Raye’s My 21st Century Blues, Shygirl’s Nymph, and Young Fathers’ Heavy Heavy.

Below, watch an assortment of performances from the ceremony.