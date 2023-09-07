Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be Wins 2023 Mercury Prize

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

News September 7, 2023 5:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be Wins 2023 Mercury Prize

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

News September 7, 2023 5:45 PM By Chris DeVille

The cool jazz group Ezra Collective’s Where I’m Meant To Be just won the Mercury Prize, the annual award honoring the best album released by a British or Irish artist. The ceremony was held at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London, hosted by Lauren Laverne and featuring performances by most of the nominees.

Last year’s Mercury Prize winner was Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. Other releases on this year’s shortlist included Arctic Monkeys’ The Car, Fred Again’s Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), J Hus’ Beautiful And Brutal Yard, Jessie Ware’s That! Feels Good!, Jockstrap’s I Love You Jennifer B, Lankum’s False Lankum, Loyle Carner’s Hugo, Olivia Dean’s Messy, Raye’s My 21st Century Blues, Shygirl’s Nymph, and Young Fathers’ Heavy Heavy.

Below, watch an assortment of performances from the ceremony.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Oliver Anthony Reportedly Got Stranded At Burning Man (UPDATE: It Was A Hoax)

3 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

2 days ago 0

Zach Bryan Returns To Ticketmaster: “One Guy Can’t Change The Whole System”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest