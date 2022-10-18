Little Simz Wins Mercury Prize

Luke Walker/Getty Images

News October 18, 2022 5:43 PM By James Rettig
0

The ceremony for this year’s Mercury Prize was postponed at the last minute after Queen Elizabeth II died a few hours before it was set to take place. It was rescheduled for tonight, and the winner of the award — which is given out to the best British or Irish album of the year — was announced: Little Simz’ 2021 standout Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Little Simz beat out a shortlist field of 11 other nominees that included Fergus McCreadie’s Forest Floor, Gwenno’s Tresor, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler’s For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, Joy Crookes’ Skin, Kojey Radical’s Reason To Smile, Nova Twins’ Supernova, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Self Esteem’s Prioritise Pleasure, Wet Leg’s self-titled debut, and Yard Act’s The Overlord.

Last year’s winner was Arlo Parks.

