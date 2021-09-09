Arlo Parks Wins 2021 Mercury Prize

Arlo Parks has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize, awarded annually to one outstanding album from the UK or Ireland. The London singer-songwriter won for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, which came out in January, and she performed its track “Too Good” during the award ceremony.

The rest of the shortlist included albums by Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, And the London Symphony Orchestra, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, Sault, and Wolf Alice. Thanks to Rina Sawayama, any artist who has lived in the UK for at least five years was eligible this year.

Michael Kiwanuka won the Mercury Prize last year for his 2019 album KIWANUKA; other previous winners include Dave, Wolf Alice, and Sampha.

The moment @anniemacmanus announced the winner the Hyundai Mercury Prize! Congratulations again to @arloparks our 2021 winner.#HyundaiMercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/0sDyABG4WS — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) September 9, 2021