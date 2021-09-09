Arlo Parks Wins 2021 Mercury Prize

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

News September 9, 2021 5:29 PM By Peter Helman

Arlo Parks Wins 2021 Mercury Prize

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

News September 9, 2021 5:29 PM By Peter Helman

Arlo Parks has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize, awarded annually to one outstanding album from the UK or Ireland. The London singer-songwriter won for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams, which came out in January, and she performed its track “Too Good” during the award ceremony.

The rest of the shortlist included albums by Berwyn, Black Country, New Road, Celeste, Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, And the London Symphony Orchestra, Ghetts, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Mogwai, Nubya Garcia, Sault, and Wolf Alice. Thanks to Rina Sawayama, any artist who has lived in the UK for at least five years was eligible this year.

Michael Kiwanuka won the Mercury Prize last year for his 2019 album KIWANUKA; other previous winners include Dave, Wolf Alice, and Sampha.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    3 days ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    2 days ago

    Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue With Album Of Unreleased Tracks

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest