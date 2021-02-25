Rina Sawayama Got The BRIT Awards And Mercury Prize To Expand Eligibility Rules

Now, largely due to the efforts of Sawayama and her fans, the British Phonographic Industry is changing its rules. The BRITs and the Mercury Prize will now consider music from artists who have lived in the UK for at least five years. Sawayama announced the change in an Instagram post captioned “REDEFINING BRITISHNESS !!!!!! shoutout @bpi_music !!!!!” Her message reads as follows:

I’m over the moon to share the news that following a number of conversations the BPI has decided to change the rules of eligibility for all nominees for the BRIT awards and Mercury Prize. Starting this year, artists (like me) will be eligible for nomination even without British citizenship. The rules have broadened to include those who have been a resident of the UK for 5 years. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for sharing the #SAWAYAMAISBRITISH campaign worldwide and igniting this important conversation about Britishness.

This has some cool implications with regard to the way Britons understand their cultural makeup, particularly in the wake of a Brexit decision that was driven in part by anti-immigrant sentiment. See Sawayama’s post below.