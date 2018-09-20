Wolf Alice have just won the 2018 Mercury Prize for their album Visions Of A Life. The prize is awarded annually to the best album of the year by a British or Irish outfit or artist.

This year’s nominees were Arctic Monkeys for Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Everything Everything for A Fever Dream, Everything Is Recorded for Everything Is Recorded, Florence + The Machine for High As Hope, Jorja Smith for Lost & Found, King Krule for The Ooz, Lily Allen for No Shame, Nadine Shah for Holiday Destination, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for Who Built The Moon?, Novelist for Novelist Guy, and Sons Of Kemet for Your Queen Is A Lizard. Arctic Monkeys previously won the Mercury Prize their 2006 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded project features last year’s Prize winner, Sampha.

