Arctic Monkeys Tie Radiohead For Most Mercury Prize Nominations

The shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize has been announced, and Arctic Monkeys’ The Car is among the nominees. That means the group — who might be “the last great guitar band,” depending on who you ask — is now tied with Radiohead for most Mercury Prize nominations. Radiohead have had a total of five nominations over the years, though they have never won. Arctic Monkeys now also have five, and they’ve won once: for Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not back in 2006.

The 2023 shortlist is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!

Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B

Lankum – False Lankum

Loyle Carner – Hugo

Olivia Dean – Messy

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Shygirl – Nymph

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

The Mercury Prize will be handed out at a ceremony on September 7 that takes place at the Eventim Apollo. Last year’s winner was Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.