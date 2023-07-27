Arctic Monkeys Tie Radiohead For Most Mercury Prize Nominations

News July 27, 2023 9:43 AM By James Rettig

Arctic Monkeys Tie Radiohead For Most Mercury Prize Nominations

News July 27, 2023 9:43 AM By James Rettig

The shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize has been announced, and Arctic Monkeys’ The Car is among the nominees. That means the group — who might be “the last great guitar band,” depending on who you ask — is now tied with Radiohead for most Mercury Prize nominations. Radiohead have had a total of five nominations over the years, though they have never won. Arctic Monkeys now also have five, and they’ve won once: for Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not back in 2006.

The 2023 shortlist is as follows:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
Fred Again – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
Jockstrap – I Love You Jennifer B
Lankum – False Lankum
Loyle Carner – Hugo
Olivia Dean – Messy
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Shygirl – Nymph
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

The Mercury Prize will be handed out at a ceremony on September 7 that takes place at the Eventim Apollo. Last year’s winner was Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Dolly Parton – “We Are The Champions”/”We Will Rock You” (Queen Cover)

3 days ago 0

Sinéad O’Connor Dead At 56

2 days ago 0

Strawberry Runners – “Breakup 2”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest