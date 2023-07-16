Arctic Monkeys Are “The Last Great Guitar Band” And “The Only Good Really Popular Band,” Say Blur And Hives Frontmen
Who is the last good band? Well, if you ask Damon Albarn or the Hives’ leader Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, there’s only one answer to that question: Arctic Monkeys. In separate interviews, they both recently came to same conclusion.
The Blur/Gorillaz leader recently made an appearance on the Broken Records Podcast, and the subject of the “last great guitar band” came up. Per American Songwriter, Albarn said: “I feel like there’s a bit more excitement about guitar music again, that can’t be a bad thing because it got so sterile. For me, the last great guitar band would have been Arctic Monkeys and I don’t really know if there’s anything as good as that since,” he said.
Albarn, at least, sees some hope for the future: “But now there are bands with a huge amount of potential. It’s really dismantled itself guitar music and put itself back together again in a different form. You’ve got some fantastic new mutations of the genius of it.”
In a different interview, Almqvist — who recently toured with Arctic Monkeys — also name-checked the band: “We toured with them in South America about 10 years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back,” Almqvist said. “It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun. I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.”
Arctic Monkeys released a new album, The Car, last year, and they’ve been touring behind it. A couple months back, they performed “Mardy Bum” live for the first time in 10 years.