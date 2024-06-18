Footballhead, a Chicago band mining that fertile territory at the intersection of emo and ’90s alt-rock, quickly followed up Tiny Engines’ March reissue of their debut album Overthinking Everything with a new single called “Your Ghost.” Now we know that track was from Before I Die, a new mini-album coming soon. Whereas “Your Ghost” embraced a darker tone, title track “Before I Die” is brighter and magnificently catchy while still doused in grungy post-hardcore vibes. Which is to say: Gigantic chunky power chords abound! Listen below.

<a href="https://footballheadchi.bandcamp.com/album/before-i-die">Before I Die by FOOTBALLHEAD</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Direction”

02 “Crushing Me”

03 “Stupefied”

04 “Before I Die”

05 “Your Ghost”

06 “All For What?”

07 “In Motion”

Before I Die is out 8/2 on Tiny Engines and can be pre-ordered here.