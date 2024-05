In March, Tiny Engines reissued Footballhead’s debut album Overthinking Everything, which originally came out last summer. Today, the Chicago band has shared “Your Ghost,” their first new song since that was released. “Your Ghost” alternates between heaving and lilting, and builds in some guitar histrionics along the way. Check it out below.

Your Ghost by FOOTBALLHEAD

“Your Ghost” is out now via Tiny Engines.