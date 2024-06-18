We’re never getting an Oasis reunion. We know that. Noel Gallagher knows that. But Liam? Liam seems to have a sliver of hope that he and his brother/former bandmate can reconcile, and he’s made that apparent by saving a seat for Noel at all of his recent shows.

Last week on Twitter/X, a musician with the username @simonloverules shared a photo that he said he snapped at a recent Liam Gallagher gig (he’s on tour celebrating Definitely Maybe’s 30th anniversary sans Noel). The caption reads: “I’m in a hospitality box at #LiamGallagher and I’ve just seen this on a seat in front of mine.” Lo and behold, the photo is a sign reading “RESERVED NOEL GALLAGHER.” The poster later revealed he was trolling: “The photo is one I took at a Jesus And Mary Chain show from 2014.”

A few days later, another user who has since put their account on private asked Liam for some clarification: Does he save a seat for his brother at every one of his shows? Liam responded bluntly: “Yes you never know.”

So, an olive branch nonetheless?

Not that I know the guys personally, but I doubt Liam has even notified Noel that he has a perennial reserved seat. Just a few months ago, Liam revealed that while planning the Definitely Maybe anniversary tour, he didn’t even personally invite Noel — his people called Noel’s people. (Either way, the answer was no.) I suppose that yes, in theory, one never knows. But in this case, we can make an educated guess.

