Last month, Brazilian musician Milton Nascimento and Portland artist Esperanza Spalding announced their collaborative album Milton + Esperanza. The pair shared “Outubro,” and today they’re unveiling “Um Vento Passou” featuring Paul Simon.

In an accompanying clip, Spalding sits with Nascimento and explains how Simon got involved with the project, saying:

After we started recording it, the more I heard the melody the more I was like “This really is like Paul Simon. It sounds like his character.” And I knew that he loved you, because he sang on your record and you sang on his record. I knew Paul Simon; I think I met him in the studio once when I was doing my record and we had a nice connection. So I reached out to his people and I was like, “Hey, Milton wrote this song for you. Do you want to sing it?” He said yes. And when we talked on the phone, I said, “You know, it has Portuguese lyrics,” and he said, “I want to learn them, I want to do them.” So I heard he took two weeks just studying the song, learning the words, recording himself, and that’s such a special duo, you and him. The song you wrote for him, you know? Now he’s singing for you. It’s so beautiful.

Below, hear “Um Vento Passou” and watch the clip.

Milton + Esperanza is out 8/9 via Concord Records.