The Brazilian musician Milton Nascimento has teamed up with Esperanza Spalding for a new collaborative album called Milton + Esperanza, which will be released in August. They recorded the album primarily in Brazil over the course of 2023. It includes interpretations of the Beatles’ “A Day In The Life” and Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song,” and contributions from Paul Simon, Dianne Reeves, Lianne La Havas, Tim Bernardes, and more. Today, they’re sharing their take on “Outubro,” a song that originally appeared on Nascimento’s 1969 album Courage. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Music Was There”

02 “Cais”

03 “Late September”

04 “Outubro”

05 “A Day In The Life”

06 “Interlude For Saci”

07 “Saci” (Feat. Guinga)

08 “Wings For The Thought Bird” (Feat. Elena Pinderhughes & Orquestra Ouro Preto)

09 “The Way You Are”

10 “Earth Song” (Feat. Dianne Reeves)

11 “Morro Velho” (Feat. Orquestra Ouro Preto)

12 “Saudade Dos Aviões Da Panair (Conversando No Bar)” (Feat. Lianne La Havas, Maria Gadú, Tim Bernardes, & Lula Galvão)

13 “Um Vento Passou” (Feat. Paul Simon)

14 “Get It By Now”

15 “Outra Planeta”

16 “When You Dream” (Feat. Caroline Shorter)

Milton + Esperanza is out 8/9 via Concord Records.