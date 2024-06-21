In 2022, Wet released the Pink Room EP. Today, the NYC indie-pop trio is back with “Double” produced by vocalist Kelly Zutrau alongside Buddy Ross.

“In early 2022 I flew out to Portland to work with Buddy for a couple weeks,” Zutrau explained. She continued:

The first day or two we didn’t get much done. I remember walking around together, talking, playing cards, drinking beer, avoiding starting. I felt completely uninspired. The first day that we went into the studio to start recording I found out I was pregnant. I was shocked, totally unprepared – I had spent the last 10 years or so dragging out my youth, trying to keep my whole life ahead of me for as long as possible. Uncommitted to any particular path, I had multiple lives going in my head. I kept them alive in my mind and in real life, feeding each one just enough to keep it going but never actually living any fully.

The first thing I felt was overwhelming grief for all of these lives, all of the potential and possibility all at once narrowed down into something that felt small. Something concrete and undeniable had happened, there was no thinking or talking my way out of it. A new life inside of me brought me down to earth and I was terrified. I had bounced between lows for as long as I could remember but I was very comfortable living in between things.

“Double” was the first song that started to take shape that week. I remember Buddy made a little bed in the studio so I could lay down while we worked (not necessary at 1 month pregnant but sweet and I took him up on it) and now when I hear the song in its finished state I’m brought back to this exact moment in my life, this turning point that I was not ready for, this instant where I was propelled out from the fantasy that I had been living in, yanked from any last dregs of my youth. “Double” is a record of this narrowing in of the many lives I had been half living, into one or maybe two.