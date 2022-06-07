Wet – “I’m Not Her”

Last month, Wet announced Pink Room, a stripped-down new EP that’s due out next month. We’ve heard the title track already, and today we’re getting another new song, “I’m Not Her.” It’s tender and minimal and Kelly Zutrau sings about comparing herself to a past love: “I’m not her/ You must be mistaken/ Oh, I’m not her/ I guess my place was taken/ Long before/ Before I was ever faced with/ This lonely man/ I call my baby.” Check it out below.

The Pink Room EP is out 7/8 via Friends Of Secretly Canadian.