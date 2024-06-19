Regional Justice Center Announce Live Return: “No Photographers, Only Real People”

Until fairly recently, Militarie Gun was a Regional Justice Center side project. Ian Shelton started the frantic, fearsome Seattle powerviolence band Regional Justice Center when his brother Max was sentenced to six years in prison, and they’ve released a series of absolutely blazing hardcore records. He started Militarie Gun as a solo project, when he was stuck at home during the pandemic. Since then, Militarie Gun have blown the fuck up, and RJC have been relatively inactive. But now, RJC are coming back.

Regional Justice Center released their album Crime & Punishment in 2021, and they played their most recent live set at the 2022 Sound And Fury festival. Now, Max Shelton is back home, and he’s making music. Shelton has been teasing what might be the final RJC record, which has already been recorded. Yesterday, he announced that the band will return with an August 4 show at Midnight Hour in San Fernando, California. It sold out almost immediately, even with the caveat that the show is for “no photographers, only real people.”

The context: Ian Shelton has an ongoing bit about how the stages at hardcore shows are too crowded with photographers. In RJC, he plays drums while singing, and you can understand the idea that he wouldn’t want a whole bunch of cameras between him and the crowd. It’s a hyper-niche concern, and a great hardcore-show photo can last forever. Still, pretty funny.