Mike Skinner brought his long-running project the Streets back last year to released the album The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, and now he’s getting ready to release a new DJ mix for Fabric, the London dance club and label. The Streets’ Fabric Presents mix is full of music that Skinner has made under various different pseudonyms, and we’ve already posted opening track “No Better Than Chance.” Now, Skinner has also shared the final song on the mix.

Where “No Better Than Chance” found Mike Skinner back in the club and waiting for amazing and life-changing moments — a common theme over the years for him — the new Streets song “End Of The Queue” is a whole lot bleaker. Over the slowed-down beat, Skinner sounds frustrated and self-destructive: “I’m at the end of the queue for bed with you.” Listen below.

The Fabric Presents The Streets mix album is out 6/28.