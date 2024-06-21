Earlier this year, GloRilla released the Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. The track “Wanna Be” featured Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B later hopped on a remix. Today, the Memphis rapper is back with a new track titled “TGIF.”

GloRilla teased the song on TikTok and the sound quickly went viral, essentially becoming a hit before its official release. The lyrics “It’s 7PM Friday, it’s 95 degrees” are already on Know Your Meme because of their ubiquity in dance videos. Check out “TGIF” below.