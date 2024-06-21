GloRilla – “TGIF”

GloRilla – “TGIF”

New Music June 21, 2024 12:06 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, GloRilla released the Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. The track “Wanna Be” featured Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B later hopped on a remix. Today, the Memphis rapper is back with a new track titled “TGIF.”

GloRilla teased the song on TikTok and the sound quickly went viral, essentially becoming a hit before its official release. The lyrics “It’s 7PM Friday, it’s 95 degrees” are already on Know Your Meme because of their ubiquity in dance videos. Check out “TGIF” below.

@glorilla03 👀👀👀👀👀#fyp #tgif #95degrees ♬ original sound – Gloria Boyd

