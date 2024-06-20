King Krule Shares New EP Shhhhhhh!

A little bit ago, King Krule had a few tour dates during which he sold exclusive flexi discs with unreleased tracks (as he’s done before). Those songs are now officially available in all the usual places, in the form of an EP called Shhhhhhh!

The four-song EP features “Achtung,” “Time For Slurp,” “Whaleshark,” and “All Soup Now.” A rip of the latter song circulated online last year, and the other tracks have made their way to the internet in some form or another. But this is the first time they’re available to stream or purchase online. To celebrate the release, there’s also a music video out today for “Time For Slurp,” directed by Archy Marshall himself. See that and stream the Shhhhhhh! EP below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Achtung”
02 “Time For Slurp”
03 “Whaleshark”
04 “All Soup Now”

