Poor Billy Joel does not care too much about Justin Timberlake. He just wants to eat his lunch in the Hamptons in peace. But — much like Timberlake when he was arrested for alleged drunk driving earlier this week — Joel found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Local news station PIX11 seemingly stumbled upon Joel the other day while dining in Sag Harbor, New York, and took it as an invitation to whip out their cameras and ask the Piano Man what he thought about JT’s run-in with the law. “Judge not lest ye be judged,” Joel said reluctantly. “I don’t really know him that much, so I have no comment.” He looks miserable.

Joel was likely more content during his recent interview with Variety, where he discussed his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden. That residency is ending soon, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Joel is done with the venue forever. “I am kind of remorseful about not playing there anymore, for the time being,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we can’t go back there any time. We’re going to miss that place…and if we get an opportunity to play the Garden again, we probably will.”

In that same interview, he also talked about CBS cutting his April concert special short, adding: “Me and TV, we don’t always get along.” You don’t say! You can see the clip below.